YouthWorks marks 50th year of linking youths to jobs, mentors

This summer marks the 50th year of YouthWorks, with almost 7,900 jobs offered to Baltimore youth. YouthWorks, originally called Blue Chip, dates back to 1973. The five-week job opportunity gives young people from 14 to 21 an opportunity to make money, a chance to learn valuable skills and so much more. Students working on a mural Tuesday earn $13.25 an hour, and it's money that comes in handy. Isis Queensbury, a Realtor's assistant, is in her second year working for YouthWorks.