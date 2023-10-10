Youth mental health crisis growing in the post-pandemic years, but everyone can help
Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in mental health disorders among young people in the United States. According to The Department of Health and Human Services, many youths are dealing with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. “Experiencing trauma is inevitable. And we need to prepare for it,” explained Melissa Larkin-Skinner, Regional CEO of The Centerstone Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center.