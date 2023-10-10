Youth mental health crisis growing in the post-pandemic years, but everyone can help

The Canadian Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More Californians with untreated mental illness and addiction issues could be detained against their will and forced into treatment under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a move to help overhaul the state's mental health system and address its growing homelessness crisis. The new law, which reforms the state's conservatorship system, expands the definition of “gravely disabled” to include people who are unable to provide themselves basic needs such as food and she