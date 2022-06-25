Youth Fishing Tournament at Beaver Lake
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress
It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein
CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. “I want to be careful of putting too much pres
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w
It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi
LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless
TORONTO — Calgary defensive back Titus Wall, Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes and Saskatchewan running back Jamal Morrow are the CFL's top players for Week 2 of the season. Wall had his first career interception and touchdown in the Stampeders' 33-30 win over visiting Hamilton on Saturday. Wall's converted touchdown tied the game at 27 with under four minutes left in regulation. He also had six tackles in the victory. Paredes had 17 points in the win, including a 39-yard field goal to force overti
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and injured a knee and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing his only hit when Isaac Paredes sin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl
The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the
Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,
TORONTO — The semifinals of the Canadian Championship have once again pitted the two biggest soccer clubs in the country against one another in what is affectionately known as the Canadian Classique. On Wednesday night at BMO Field, Toronto FC will host CF Montreal for the chance to play in the Voyageurs Cup final. The winner will square off against the winners of the Vancouver Whitecaps and York United FC match. Toronto advanced to the semis by taking down Canadian Premier League side Halifax W
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.
