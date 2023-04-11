Youth curfew in the city set to start Memorial Day weekend

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAnti-vaccine leader Christopher Key has long sought to confront one specific “idiot”—former President Donald Trump. He almost got his wish.Key holds a deep grudge against Trump for, as he put it, releasing a “bioweapon” onto the world. That “bioweapon” is just the COVID-19 vaccine, which has saved, by some estimates, tens of millions of lives. But that hasn’t stopped Key from taking extreme measures to advocate against the vaccine.Ke