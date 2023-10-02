Youth crime at an all time high in Albuquerque
Youth crime at an all time high in Albuquerque
Youth crime at an all time high in Albuquerque
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
After driving into the Independence Township Police Department, John Hargreaves stepped into the squad room with his hands in the air victoriously.
Sikh activists confronted the diplomat amid a row over the death of a separatist leader in Canada.
"The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology," singer says
Police have reportedly blamed much of the violence on the Foxtrot network gang and its leader Rawa Majid, known as the "Kurdish Fox."
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
An Orange County doctor was charged last week of allegedly defrauding a COVID-19 program for uninsured patients by submitting false claims in a scheme that netted him about $150 million.
LONDON (AP) — Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive that's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands, authorities said Saturday. The National Railway Museum said the “shunting incident” took place at Aviemore Station in the Cairngorms National Park on Friday. The station is home to a heritage train line that takes visitors on steam train trips in northern Scot
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
“No words can adequately express the pain and the sorrow of this tragedy," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb wrote in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday
Some members of the local Ukrainian community say there's "broken trust" after a former Ukrainian solder who fought in a Nazi division was honoured in Parliament during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa — and want an apology of their own."This is just so, so disappointing," said Jane Kolbe, an active member of the community in Ottawa.Now-former House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota invited veteran Yaroslav Hunka, one of his constituents from North Bay, Ont., to sit in the gallery d
BALTIMORE (AP) — Before being assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful, and seemingly untouchable, figures — whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor and even a mayor. Wise’s backers call him talented and savvy, with a knack for navigating complex, headline-generating cases. To detractors, he’s stubborn and uncompromising as well as self-prom
On a recent chilly Saturday evening a group of men waded waist deep into the waters of Mispec Beach, on the edge of east Saint John on the Bay of Fundy, to submerge an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh — a ceremonial farewell at the end of 10 days of celebration.One of those men Jeetendra Singh, has been participating in these kinds of Hindu events since his youth in Mumbai.After arriving in Canada as a student four years ago, he and his friends found there was less opportunity to celebrate the festi
Nancy Johnson allegedly drowned her 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter before she hung herself, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch reportedly said
Other lawyers who betray their law license have gotten considerably less time in prison than Alex Murdaugh accomplice Cory Fleming.
HALIFAX — Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax. City Police issued a release this afternoon asking people to stay away from Preston, Larch and Jennings streets because of the size of the crowds. While police did not provide an estimate on the size of the crowd or say how many people have been arrested, they say officers were focusing on community safety and quality-of-life issues. They say neighbourhood disturbanc
Female soldiers are no longer allowed to serve as prison guards in Israel after one guard is suspected to have had a sexual relationship with a prisoner, according to local media. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldier, who is completing her mandatory military service as a prison guard, is alleged to have been consensually physically involved with him over the last year, according to local media.
A Coral Gables bookstore and a church, which calls itself “a sanctuary for banned books,” were behind the Banned Books Week event.