'You're Going Back to Mexico': Woman Slapped After Racial Confrontation in Gas Station

A white woman told a customer “you’re going back to Mexico” during a confrontation at a north Phoenix, Arizona, gas station on Saturday, June 6, before being slapped in the face.

“Racism is alive and well, this just happened at the shell gas station in Phoenix,” Greg Conn, who filmed this video of the incident, wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that the confrontation took place after the white woman had come into the store and complained that her pump wasn’t working and the line for service was too long.

The video has since gone viral, with the woman being coined the “North Phoenix Karen”, a derogatory term for a woman perceived to be entitled or inappropriately demanding. Credit: Greg Conn via Storyful