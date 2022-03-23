'You're either for Ukraine or Russia' - Mayor Klitschko

STORY: Addressing Munich council members via video link from Kyiv, as the two cities are twinned, Klitschko said politicians needed to pick a side.

"You cannot be half pregnant! On the one hand you support Ukraine. On the other hand you stay pleasant with Russia and try and have a good relationship. It is black and white. You either support the Ukrainian democratic values or you stand on the side of the aggressor. Every single politician needs to understand: It is a matter of life and death," Klitschko said.

The former heavyweight boxing champion told Munich delegates that Ukrainians were, 'fighting for their futures.'

"Every day I see killed women, children and civilians in my city and we need to stop this war quickly and do so together. We must fight together for peace in Europe. It is not just a fight for Ukraine, it is a fight for European values," said Klitschko, whose mother is ethnically Russian.