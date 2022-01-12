'You're So Brave': Workers Shriek as Snake Catcher Nabs Carpet Python Outside Care Facility

Startled workers at an age care facility in Marcoola, Queensland, shrieked as a snake catcher captured a carpet python outside the center.

Stuart McKenzie, who owns Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, was called out to the facility to remove and relocate the snake.

“It’s alright, it’s all good,” he reassures the nervous staff in the video as he handles the python.

“You’re so brave,” one of the workers said when McKenzie had finally bagged the snake. He later released the carpet python into the wild.

“I had a good chat to the staff afterwards and a lot seemed to have calmed down which was great and when they realized the snake meant them no harm they were actually intrigued by the python and were asking plenty of questions,” McKenzie wrote in a Facebook caption. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful