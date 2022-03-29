  • Oops!
Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

AMIT MANN: You know, a lot of offensive rebounds, 24 second chance points. They've kind of [INAUDIBLE] the Raptors with that. YASMIN DUALE: Yeah, yeah, that's exactly what I thought in the fourth quarter. I'm like, this is exactly the kind of effort that a shorthanded Raptors team would put forward. And it's interesting because the Celtics have dealt with kind of being-- when people would discuss them, they would discuss the inconsistency in their effort level. That would be, I feel like, a prevailing trait for them, losing huge leads by halftime and everything like that. But I think what has marked their success over the last-- sorry, my cat is just-- [LAUGHS] AMIT MANN: Hey, buddy. YASMIN DUALE: --what I think has marked their success over the last-- in 2022, especially. They're leading the East since the beginning of the year in the wins and losses, in their wins. But I think what has defined that has been their effort level, the discipline, which is like, it's not synonymous with the Celtics the last few years. So that's great for them, especially in the era of Tatum, who's rounding out into a superstar, into an upper echelon, top 10 kind of player. So that's great for them. But I think I noticed-- I don't know if you noticed too, but I feel like late in the fourth quarter, the Raptors were like, we have to really turn it up a couple notches to stand a chance. And I feel like there was a switch where they were just throwing their bodies towards rebounds, throwing their bodies towards loose balls. They realize that they are getting all of the rebounds. This is a team-- the Raptors are a team that lead the league in offensive rebounds. They were getting dominated on the boards. AMIT MANN: Yeah. YASMIN DUALE: So I think they noticed that they would have to turn it up several notches in order to stand a chance. And then you saw it kind of switch in there. And then you saw it again from Pascal in overtime, where it seemed like he wasn't going to lose. Like, he was-- he determined that it was not going to happen. AMIT MANN: No. YASMIN DUALE: So-- and he looked exhausted. He was hanging on by a thread. Everything was looking kind of nonchalant, but the effort was, like, crazy. So I think that it's good for, I feel like, Scottie to witness that, to witness that effort level that it takes to pull out wins, especially as they're phasing into the postseason. Because it's such a rare opportunity for a top five rookie to have playoff reps on a good team. So seeing how hard you have to play to beat disciplined squads, I feel like it's great all around for everybody to experience that. It hasn't happened too often this season. I feel like the times it has happened, that we really remember it, I think of the Miami Heat game that went to double overtime. That was another night where it was win by any means necessary, put your body on the line, and stuff like that. So I love those kinds of games. That's, like, Raptors basketball to me. AMIT MANN: And it's cool that they can get to that level, too. And that's one of the low key parts of what's so exciting with the Raptors, is that they have three players already who have championship pedigree. And those are all players who are going to be part of your core for this season and next season. So when you get to those playoff games, they already have that next notch that not necessarily every other team has, you know what I mean? And just focusing on Scottie for a second, is that he was bowing to Pascal after the game. Like, he was literally bowing because of how good he was. And I mean, I thought it was funny too that on his last basket, that step-back over Daniel Theis, Scottie knew it was going in. Like, the moment-- YASMIN DUALE: He was dancing. AMIT MANN: He was already dancing, right? He already knew it was going in before everyone else. Just to read out Pascal's line, because it was ridiculous, OK-- 47 minutes, 17 of 29 shooting, 0 of 4 from 3-- that's OK. 6 of 8 from the free throw line, 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and 40 points, and six personal fouls. He used every single last one of them. And that's OK because his defense was exceptional in that fourth quarter and overtime. YASMIN DUALE: Oh, yeah. AMIT MANN: If you talk about stepping it up a notch, like, he went five notches up. Because like you said, he said, we are not going to lose this game. Just on that Celtics game for a second, like, their defense that they were kind of throwing at the Raptors, they-- again, they did kind of just focus on Pascal, saying, we're going to make you score. And let's just see how it goes. But also, they really did put an emphasis-- and this is something that a lot of other teams are doing now, is that they want to see the Raptors hit 3's. They want to make you hit those shots. And they're leaving this big gap around the nail. And they're just spreading out and they're saying, we're going to live with this. And we're going to make you make shots. And the Raptors, they'd struggled with that a little bit. Mentioned Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet. Both of them, they kind of struggled from the 3-point line combined. Let's see-- they were 4 of 14. So there you go, yeah, not great. I would imagine that in normal times, Fred, Gary probably would have hit more of those shots. Those are shots that a lot of them-- I mean, they hit those shots. But even if they're moving shots, they're tough shot 3-point shooters. Like, those are things that they can do. But we kind of saw some of the elements that we're probably going to see in the playoffs with whoever the Raptors face, is that teams are going to make them hit 3's. And you know, bless his heart, Thad Young, he had a couple of big ones. Precious, your boy, he went one of four. That's OK, it's going to be a little bit up and down. But they're going to need these supporting cast players to hit big shots at points. And they've got to be ready to go. That was a good example yesterday. YASMIN DUALE: Yeah, I noticed during the game, the Raptors were not doing the interior passes that I think has kind of defined their offense this season. AMIT MANN: Mm. YASMIN DUALE: Which is-- it's good for several buckets a game, that dump off pass, finding the cutter that we see Pascal and Scottie and OG do so often. That was almost completely opposite-- I think Pascal had one assist the whole game. AMIT MANN: He did. YASMIN DUALE: --which is like, unheard of for him this season. AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm. No space out there. YASMIN DUALE: Yeah, so I think that the Celtics took a very interesting approach. I don't know how sustainable it is because I feel like it required Fred and Gary really struggling in order to succeed. AMIT MANN: Yeah. YASMIN DUALE: Which is basically single coverage, which Pascal hasn't dealt with this season too often. He's one of the most doubled players in the league, along with Fred. So I noticed that the Celtics were just basically throwing one guy at him because they know he's going to make that pass. They know he's going to find the open player. So a lot of the Raptors were just kind of awkwardly standing around. Their guys were looking directly at them. No one was really looking at Pascal except Theis or whoever they threw on him. So they basically said, like, let him score, and let's stop these guys. Because we know that other than Gary, they can't really create for themselves. So I think that game plan really worked for them for the duration of the game. It required Fred kind of going nuclear towards the end for it to fall apart. But otherwise, I don't see the Raptors backcourt struggling this much moving forward. If they regain their health, I think they'll be OK. But I think it's a game plan that-- I'm surprised I haven't seen more teams do it this season. But-- AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm. YASMIN DUALE: --I guess it's just a testament to the gravity that Fred has on the perimeter, and that Pascal has in the paint.

