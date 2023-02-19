Young quake survivor surprised with birthday cake

STORY: Eleven days after the devastating quake, Istanbul municipality volunteers in Hatay organized a birthday surprise for Berfin and celebrated it with other young quake survivors, who were also given sweets and toys.

Hatay, in the southeastern Turkey, is one of the provinces that faced the biggest destruction from the February 6 earthquake.

Many children were left homeless by the massive tremor and they have been learning to cope with what happened and with their ongoing anxiety.

Doctors have said they were treating increasing numbers of patients suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after the quake.