Young Girls Take Advantage of Icy Driveway to Sled in Fort Worth

A driveway in north Fort Worth, Texas, was used as the perfect sledding hill by two young girls after an ice storm swept through the region on Tuesday, January 31.

Video shared to twitter by Kevin Lebanik shows his daughter and friend joyously sliding down to the ice-covered street.

“Ice storm day 2 we luge, tomorrow curling”, Lebanik captioned the video.

The National Weather Service warned residents across central and northern Texas of of “hazardous and impossible” travel conditions. Credit: Kevin Lebanik via Storyful

