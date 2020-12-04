Young Bearcat has her First Taste of Snow in Cincinnati, Ohio

A young Bearcat has had her first taste of snow on December 3 after heavy snow storms swept through Cincinnati, Ohio.

In this footage posted to Twitter, ‘Lucille’ can be seen munching on some recently fallen snow.

According to Cincinnati Zoo “she liked the taste of it but did not want it on her paws or whiskers so back inside she went!”.

Weather reports from the region indicated parts of Ohio began December with a winter storm that brought heavy snow driven by strong winds. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful