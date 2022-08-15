Young Bear Relocated and Released in Tucson After Multiple Public Sightings

A young female black bear was relocated and released by officials in Tucson, Arizona, on August 14 after the animal had been spotted more than twenty times by members of the public.

Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson (AZGFD) captured the bear on the evening of August 13 at Ina Road and La Canada Drive using a tranquilizer dart.

The department said the bear was released “in good condition at a remote location. It was ear-tagged for future identification.”

Video by AZGFD shows an officer monitoring as the bear jumps out of a trailer and runs along a dirt road towards open scrub land. Credit: Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]