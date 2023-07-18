Young Bear Enjoys Refreshing Paddle in South Lake Tahoe Pond

A young bear was seen swimming laps in a pond in South Lake Tahoe, California, earlier this month.

This footage, taken by a trail camera set up by local nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, shows the bear enjoying a refreshing paddle on a hot summer’s day.

“A yearling Tahoe black bear enjoying life on its own, for over a month now, not too concerned with the pine-pollen-covered pond it’s swimming in,” Sielsch captioned the video.

Sielsch frequently captures videos and images of wildlife in the Lake Tahoe area and shares the footage on his Tahoe Toogee Instagram account. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful