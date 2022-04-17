Young Basketball Fan Masters Egg Drop Challenge

An eight-year-old basketball buff in Augusta, Georgia, completed an impressive egg-themed challenge when he knocked a raw egg into a cup of water while dribbling two basketballs.

Jaclyn Vozniak filmed her son Zeke as he placed an egg on top of a toilet roll core and rested a paper plate on a plastic cup of water. The Augusta resident dribbled a basketball in each hand as he expertly knocked the roll and plate out from under the egg, causing the egg to fall into the water without breaking.

In the clip, Zeke explains how he wanted to combine science with basketball. The eight-year-old has made a name for himself with his trick shot videos. In one clip, he is seen landing a no-look triple bucket. Credit: Jaclyn Vozniak via Storyful