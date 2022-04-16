Young baseball players celebrate Jackie Robinson Day
Roughly 75 other San Diego-area players are going to Friday’s Padres game for free.
MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for
After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of
OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.
MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said
Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.
Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.
