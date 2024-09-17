Yoshinobu Yamamoto tosses four scoreless innings
Yoshinobu Yamamoto allows four hits with two walks and strikes out three batters over four scoreless innings in his start against the Braves
Good news for the Dodgers.
In today's edition: Texas leapfrogs Georgia, NFL Sunday by the numbers, USA tops Europe at Solheim Cup, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Gerrit Cole issuing a controversial intentional walk, the Dodgers starting pitching problems, if the White Sox will avoid terrible history and a look at the current postseason picture.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more chaos. Matt Harmon sifts through the noise to find the signal.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Get ready for a week of everyone burying the Cowboys.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest games from Week 3 including Georgia narrowly scraping by Kentucky to avoid an upset and Alabama running circles around Wisconsin.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson take us into the ‘QB Room” for Week 1. But first, the two discuss Tua Tagovailoa, who walked off the field vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering another concussion.