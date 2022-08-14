Yosemite's Red Fire Grows to 167 Acres

The Red Fire burning in California’s Yosemite National Park grew to 167 acres on Friday, August 12, fire authorities said.

Timelapse footage released on Friday by Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management shows the blaze, which the park said was sparked by a lightning strike, burning through a section of forest over the course of 20 minutes.

Citing officials, local media reported the fire was approximately eight miles southeast of Yosemite Village as of Saturday, August 13. Credit: Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management via Storyful