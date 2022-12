STORY: A New York City store called 'Tiny Doll House'

is decking the halls with mini decorations

Leslie Edelman opened the shop over 30 years ago

(Leslie Edelman, Co-owner, Tiny Doll House)

“It was a hobby that I absolutely fell in love with. And the next thing I knew, it became a store.”

Now, he stocks miniatures from more

than 500 artists around the world

The price tag of a dollhouse ranges from $600 to $4,600