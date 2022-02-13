New Yorkers Wake Up to Snowfall in Central Park

A day after a record high temperature was recorded at JFK airport, New Yorkers woke up to more wintry conditions on Sunday, February 13.

The National Weather Service said winter weather advisories were in place for “the entire region… with light to moderate snow continuing into the afternoon before tapering.”

This footage, recorded on Sunday morning, shows snow falling in Central Park.

The freezing start followed a record high of 61 degrees Fahrenheit recorded at JFK on February 12, the NWS said. Credit: @aariebeary via Storyful