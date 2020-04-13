New Yorkers Thank Hospital Staff With Cheers And Applause Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Staff at Manhattan’s Lennox Hill Hospital were given a rousing end to their shifts on April 6 when New Yorkers gathered outside the infirmary to cheer and applaud.

In footage posted to Instagram by passerby Aleksandra Pankratova, hospital staff can be seen standing on the corner of East 77th Street and Lexington Avenue as members of the public display their gratitude. Horns can also be heard honking in the background.

Pankratova characterized the Ccoronavirus as a “world war” and told Storyful it was “empowering” to see the city support “the soldiers on the frontline” every night at 7:00pm.

“I’ve been stressing out like everyone,” she said. “When I see people coming together and supporting others like this it gives me hope. It is empowering.”

New York had been one of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 12. Credit: Aleksandra Pankratova via Storyful