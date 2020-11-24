New Yorkers Queue for Blocks to Get COVID-19 Tests Before Thanksgiving

Lines for COVID-19 tests snaked around city blocks in New York on November 24, as residents rushed find space in clinics just two days before Thanksgiving.

This video, taken on Tuesday in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, shows dozens of people in a queue leading to a CityMD location. New Yorkers have reported waits of as much as seven hours at CityMD clinics this week. Patients haven’t faired much better at facilities run by the city.

New York City’s seven-day average of new cases remains above 1,100. On November 18, the city announced that public schools would close due to higher positive test rates. Credit: @nycmrd via Storyful