New Yorkers Clap and Sirens Sound in Support of Medical Staff Battling Coronavirus

Health workers at Ronald O Perelman Center for Emergency Services in Manhattan took time out on April 7 to join in a round of applause for their colleagues across the city.

New Yorkers have been joining in a “Clap Because We Care” initiative each night to mark the contribution of frontline workers during the coronavirus health crisis.

Lined up in the entrance to the hospital wearing their scrubs, medical staff clapped alongside passersby while several fire trucks sounded their sirens. This video uploaded to Instagram by New York resident Olivia Rios shows the scene.

Describing it as a “beautiful moment,” Rios told Storyful why she thinks the applause is important. “We all feel helpless if we are not in the healthcare industry, so this was our little way of saying thank you.” Credit: Olivia Rios via Storyful