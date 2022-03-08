New Yorkers cautiously welcome relaxed pandemic rules

STORY: “It's a delight to see their faces,” said Wilder, who did not want to give his last name, referring to his classmates.

His mother Antonia said she was "conflicted".

"I think it's better for them to see people's faces, it sort of feels normal to us. At the same time, you know, we had COVID in December and we won't have it, we won't have the antibodies in theory, starting after spring break. So, I'd rather not go through it again,” she said.

Monday also marks the suspension of the city's Key2NYC vaccine initiative. Indoor venues, such as restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment spaces, are no longer required to check customers’ vaccine status before entry.

Reactions in the Upper West Side neighborhood were mixed, with some people pleased with the move and others saying it worried them a little.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams formally announced the changes to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Friday, pointing out that over 6.4 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.