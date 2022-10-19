New York Yankees Fans Celebrate Outside Stadium After ALDS Win

The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday, October 18, in the decisive Game 5 of their American League Division Series, according to reports.

This footage shows fans celebrating outside the Yankees stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday. Some fans can be seen climbing traffic light posts.

The Yankees will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 19. Credit: @tinocruiser via Storyful