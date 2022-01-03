New York vows to keep kids in classrooms
New York city and state officials vowed to return children safely to in-person classes, despite a spike in COVID-19.(Brittainy Newman/The Associated Press)
With a clean bill of health, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes joined his team’s top players against the Knicks and didn’t hide how proud he was of the way they played together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Chad Davis thought his Titans-themed wedding band was lost for good until his desperate Tweet sparked a late-night search.
The ends had already justified the means one year ago, when Brown helped Arians and Brady win another Super Bowl. This season was the result of greed, even through the vaccination embarrassment.
That takes guts.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears appear to be in for some big changes once the season ends, and no one needed to remind coach Matt Nagy what that means for him. A 29-3 romp over the New York Giants on Sunday might have been his final home game at Soldier Field. And the season finale at Minnesota could mark the end of his four-year tenure. “I take it day by day,” Nagy said after Sunday's game. “If it goes that way, it’s meant to be.” For now, he's focused on the final game and trying to end a dis
The Trail Blazers forward joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss his season with Portland and his expanded playing time under first-year head coach Chauncey Billups. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance with a volley from the edge of the area that rolled inside the post. This was the toughest test of Rangnick’s opening six matches in charge and United cou
OTTAWA — The NHL has postponed Ottawa's game Thursday night in Seattle after three more Senators players and a coach entered the league's COVID-19 protocol. The Senators have nine players in isolation after defenceman Thomas Chabot, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney, and assistant coach Bob Jones were added Monday. Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg, forwards Josh Norris, Tyler Ennis and Nick Paul, and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker are also in the protocol. Thursda