New York State budget deadline extended for fifth time

Reuters

With world markets preparing for first-quarter updates from U.S. Big Tech firms this week, the heat under simmering geopolitical tensions went up a notch as a Chinese diplomat to France questioned the independence of all former Soviet states. Ahead of an event-packed week, Chinese and global emerging market stocks fell to their lowest in almost a month and the yuan fell to its lowest in almost six weeks as the controversial statement met with fierce backlash in European capitals- especially those of Baltic states now European Union members. Although China's foreign ministry attempted to row back by saying Beijing respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries - despite its refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the row will unnerve many investors wary of Beijing's support for Moscow and position on its right to Taiwan.