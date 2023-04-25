New York State budget deadline extended for fifth time
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines maintained its economic growth forecasts for this year through the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, as it expects investments and consumption to withstand the impact of higher inflation.Most Read from BloombergTucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Shakeup After SettlementClarence Thomas’s Billionaire Friend Did Have Business Before the Supreme CourtTucker Carlson’s Fox News Exit Erases $507 Million in ValueCNN Anchor Don Lemon Says He Has Been Fired From t
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose. McCarthy has almost no room for error with his slim five-seat majority hold on power in the House. The nation is teetering toward a debt default crisis, needing to lift the borrowing cap to keep fully paying the bills in a matter of weeks.
As pandemic policies expire, welfare programs revert to stricter standards and stingier benefits.
The Dependent Care Credit went down, earned income for singles went down. Stimulus checks were a big hit with the public, but they shouldn't be expected during every economic hardship. Stimulus checks were sent out to avoid an unnecessary recession and to pump more money into the economy.
Walt Disney Co will begin a second wave of layoffs on Monday, as it works toward eliminating 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion in costs, according to sources familiar with the matter. With the latest round of reductions, Disney officials say the company will have culled a total of 4,000 jobs. The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the sources, but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.
TORONTO — A new report says the financial support Canada is offering for the clean energy transition is competitive with the Inflation Reduction Act south of the border. The report by TD Economics refutes the arguments made by some business leaders who say Canada risks missing out on investment because of the spate of clean energy subsidies and incentives the U.S. government is offering. TD says it has crunched the numbers, and the government of Canada has spent $139 billion in total spending si
President Joe Biden has said that the government failing to repay its debts would be "a calamity." Traders are increasinly worried that will happen.
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down the stock market trends that could alleviate in a recession.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.8 basis points to 3.534%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3.3 basis points to 3.746%. Yields have dipped since mid-April as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, scheduled for May 3, in which the central bank is expected to increase its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5% to 5.25%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -63.3 basis points.
With world markets preparing for first-quarter updates from U.S. Big Tech firms this week, the heat under simmering geopolitical tensions went up a notch as a Chinese diplomat to France questioned the independence of all former Soviet states. Ahead of an event-packed week, Chinese and global emerging market stocks fell to their lowest in almost a month and the yuan fell to its lowest in almost six weeks as the controversial statement met with fierce backlash in European capitals- especially those of Baltic states now European Union members. Although China's foreign ministry attempted to row back by saying Beijing respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries - despite its refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the row will unnerve many investors wary of Beijing's support for Moscow and position on its right to Taiwan.
The "very generous" pay rise secured by Germany's public sector workers may complicate the European Central Bank's fight against inflation, analysts said on Monday. That will set an important precedent for other pay talks, and could threaten the ECB's forecast that wage growth will peak this year, which underpins its expectations for euro zone inflation to come back to the central bank's 2% target by 2025. "The permanent increase next year may raise some eyebrows at the ECB because wages were supposed to peak this year," Natixis economist Dirk Schumacher said.
Russia needs to attract as much private money as possible and could offer non-controlling stakes in large state companies to investors as part of a privatisation drive, Andrei Kostin, the head of state bank VTB, said on Monday. Earlier this month, Kostin wrote that Western sanctions had destroyed elements of Russia's economy that took 30 years to build and the country needs to create a new growth model through privatisations, reallocated budget funds and more state debt. In an interview with television channel Rossiya-24, Kostin said Russia needed to attract as much private money as possible and to increase public investment, which he envisages through a sharp increase in the level of public debt.
The Russian central bank is expected to hold rates at 7.5% on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, with the risk of inflationary pressure picking up limiting the bank's room for manoeuvre on any monetary easing. Last year, the bank gradually reversed a late February emergency rate hike to 20% after Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, which led to increasingly wide-ranging Western sanctions being imposed in response. The key rate has stayed at 7.5% since the last cut in September, with inflation risks, such as a weaker rouble, a widening budget deficit and labour shortages, leading the Bank of Russia to warn that rate hikes are more likely than cuts.
Members of China's "interest rate self-regulatory mechanism," mostly banks, met this month and were urged to reduce deposit rates, according to two attendees and two other bank sources who were closely briefed on the meeting. China's central bank does not set bank rates directly but guides them through the market-based mechanism, which comprises banks big and small. The guidance comes as banks and the economy groan under the weight of huge inflows of savings and deposits.
The rouble firmed on Monday, supported by the prospect of favourable tax payments this week, but restrained by lower oil prices and a general negative outlook as the Russian market looks ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision. At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 81.33 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 89.39 versus the euro. The rouble is set to see support as this month's relatively high oil prices boost export revenue, although prices have dipped back towards $80 per barrel in recent sessions from highs above $87.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid missing payments on its bills. That started speculation about the “x-date" — the date when those measures would be exhausted and the government might actually default if the limit on federal borrowing is not lifted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collects
Congress will need to raise the U.S. debt ceiling or risk a catastrophic debt default, with analysts predicting the Treasury is most likely to run out of funds in July or August. "You're seeing this demand for the very front-end … and then the three- to four-month part of the bill curve is quite cheap because of these debt ceiling concerns," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Money left the regional banking systems and made it to the larger banks and then from there to money market funds.
A key measure of German business optimism rose in April for the seventh month in a row amid lower natural gas prices and the reopening of the Chinese economy after COVID-19 restrictions. The Munich-based IFO institute’s confidence index went up to 93.6 from 93.2 in March. “Looking beyond the first quarter and particularly looking into the second half of the year, the German economy will continue its flirtation with recession,” Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING bank, said in an emailed analysis.
Italy plans contested legislation that will make it easier for firms to hire workers on short-term contracts, as part of a set of measures aimed at boosting jobs and families' purchasing power, including tax cuts for middle- and low- income workers. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has convened a cabinet meeting to approve the package on May 1, International Workers' Day. Government officials said some 3.4 billion euros ($3.73 billion) would go to reduce this year the so-called tax wedge, the difference between the salary an employer pays and what a worker takes home, with the benefit going to employees with an annual income of up to 35,000 euros.