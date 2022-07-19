New York Roadways Flood as Region Hit by Severe Storms

Heavy flooding impacted roads and subways across New York as storms swept the Tri-State area on Monday, July 18.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash-flood warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle on Monday evening and urged residents to move to higher ground.

Footage from Twitter user @tristateweather shows motorists driving through floodwaters on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

Local media reported the floods caused travel disruptions across the city on Monday. New York transit authorities said some subway services were disrupted. Credit: @tristateweather via Storyful