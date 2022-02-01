New York rings in the Year of the Tiger

Traditionally, Chinese people have celebrated Lunar New Year's eve by lighting firecrackers, hoping to get rid of bad luck.

The annual celebration marks two years since the downtown neighborhood started feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those present at the celebration embraced an optimistic spirit, and said they hoped the Year of the Tiger would bring in a big change from the year before.

"The past year was no good and I hope this year changes," said the festival's organizer, John Yung. "There's a hope."

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of hate crimes in New York City has risen exponentially.

The New York Police Department reported in December 2021 that anti-Asian incidents had increased by 361% from the previous year.