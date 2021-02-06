New York restaurant hosts Super Bowl party for GameStop investors
Peter’s Clam Bar owner Butch Yamali on treating GameStop, Reddit investors to a Super Bowl party.
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points as the Raptors beat the Nets in a game mired by the NBA's handling of Kevin Durant.
Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.
Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.
Ball now leads all NBA rookies in points, assists and rebounds.
Britt Reid hit a stranded car on an entrance ramp near the Chiefs' facility.
Pascal Siakam had a season-high 33 points and added 11 rebounds to lift the Toronto Raptors 123-117 over the star-studded Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They are not trained as sports psychologists, but Johnny Gaudreau's teammates say they know the reason for his stunning reversal of fortunes this season with the Calgary Flames. After all, self-belief is essential for any offensive-minded player to succeed at the NHL level, regardless of past accomplishments and eye-popping statistics. "I think he's having fun, and he's got confidence," Flames centre Sean Monahan says of his diminutive linemate. "Johnny is going to get looks, night in and night out. When they're going in, you get that feel in your game where you want to be that guy." The Flames need Gaudreau to be that guy if they hope to qualify for the playoffs in the star-studded NHL North Division. "You can just see the confidence," says Calgary captain Mark Giordano. "Everyone sort of laughs about that, but even the best players need that confidence, and you can tell he's feeling it. "He's finding those spots where you need to be to put the puck in the net — and then when he's getting the opportunity, it's going in." WATCH | Gaudreau scores game-winner to help Flames beat Habs: Is it ever. Gaudreau opened the 2020-21 season with a nine-game point streak. He is tied with Elias Lindholm for the team-lead in scoring with six goals and 11 points heading into Saturday's clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Not bad for a guy coming off a first-round playoff loss to Dallas in which he failed to collect a single even-strength point in six appearances. The understated swagger is back for the man they call Johnny Hockey. "I just feel really comfortable," the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Gaudreau said this week, clearly not wanting to heap praise upon himself. "I feel good." The Boston College product struggled for much of last season amid a near-constant chorus of trade rumours. A former Hart Trophy nominee, Gaudreau saw his production drop from 99 points in 2018-19 to a career low of 58 points in 2019-20. Gaudreau's six-year, $40-million US contract expires in the summer of 2022. He is not expected to re-sign in Calgary. The reasons? Well, his apprehension boarding airplanes is well-known, and NHL teams in Western Canada are forced to fly much more than teams on the eastern seaboard of the United States. His fiancée Stephanie works as a nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Gaudreau's tight-knit family lives about 70 km away in Salem, N.J. Regardless of whether Calgary chooses to trade Gaudreau before his contract ends or hold on, his re-emergence is welcome news for Flames fans enduring a brutal mid-winter cold snap. "He's just one of those players that when he gets hot and he gets confident, there's no real way for the other team to stop him," Giordano says. "We have got to keep that going. It's nice to watch." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo highlights hockey's Black trailblazers: A fourth-round pick of the Flames in 2011, Gaudreau is not exactly known for his backchecking prowess. But Flames head coach Geoff Ward says No. 13 arrived in training camp this season with a renewed focus on keeping the puck out of his own net. "I think he and his entire line are dialled into what they are doing defensively," Ward says. "And I think that detail is allowing them to play with the puck more." A staple on Calgary's No. 1 power-play unit, Gaudreau has three goals and three assists with the man advantage. "The power-play has been productive early for us, and he's a main guy on the power-play," Ward said. "So I think both those things are giving him a lot of confidence. I think they're allowing him to get more puck touches. And then as a result, when he gets time and space with the puck, he can usually do things with it. "It's been a great start."
The Beijing Winter Games are now only a year away and athletes across Canada and the world are doing their best in a pandemic to work toward realizing their Olympic dreams. Cross-country skiers are on that list, and Canada's team of 11 is competing in Europe on the World Cup circuit with an eye to next February. The Canadian team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was led by Alex Harvey, who skied to multiple top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place performance in the 50K. Harvey, the best male skier in national history, retired in 2019, passing the torch to the next generation of Canadian elites. Katherine Stewart-Jones and Russell Kennedy are two of those who have gladly picked it up. Stewart-Jones, 25, grew up in Chelsea, Que., and she spent much of her childhood skiing in nearby Gatineau Park. She came close to qualifying for the 2018 Games, and while that was her a goal, she says in retrospect it was probably for the best that she didn't make the Canadian team. "I don't think I was going to perform if I made it," she said recently. "I wasn't prepared enough." That's not the case this time around, and Stewart-Jones's improvement in the ensuing four years is evident in her start to the 2021 season. In four individual races to kick off the season, she has skied to three top-30 results, including a career-best 17th-place finish in a 10K classic event at a World Cup event in Falun, Sweden, on Jan. 30. Next up for her and Kennedy are the sprints in Ulricehamn, Sweden on Saturday. "That race in Falun has to be a career highlight so far," she said, adding her goals coming into this season were to "be consistently in the top 30 this year in World Cup races, and so far I've been achieving that." Helped McKeever win gold On the men's side, Kennedy, 29, is leading the way for Team Canada's younger athletes. Kennedy, whose father is Canadian, was raised in Truckee, Calif., not far from the Nevada border, and he says his parents had him on skis from the age of two. After graduating from high school, he moved north of the border to train in Canada and chase his childhood dream of skiing in the Olympics. In 2018, Kennedy realized that goal as a member of Team Canada in PyeongChang, competing in three events. He finished 49th and 54th in individual races and a shared a ninth-place finish in a relay. Shortly after at the Paralympics, he skied as a guide for Brian McKeever, a visually impaired skier and the most decorated Paralympian in Canadian history. Working with fellow guide Graham Nishikawa, Kennedy saw McKeever to three gold medals and one bronze, bringing his Paralympic total to 17 medals (13 of which are gold). "That has been an amazing experience for me," Kennedy said. "Brian and Graham, they're both extremely talented skiers, and they've been mentors to me in the past few years." Kennedy said he plans to continue guiding McKeever, although the pandemic might prevent them from teaming up this year. Individually, Kennedy has had a strong start to the season. So far, he has a pair of 29th-place finishes, which he says was a goal coming into 2021. "With that accomplished, now I want to move up in the top 30 and work to be as relevant as possible in every race." 'Sports is unforgiving' The main goal of the next 12 months, however, is to not only qualify for his second Olympic team, but to arrive at the Games ready to compete. "I was in pretty good shape last Olympics, but this sport is very unforgiving, and if you're not in the right form at the right time, it shows," he said. "I want to be better prepared next year." Kennedy and Stewart-Jones have both grown as athletes since the last Olympics. Missing out on the Games (but still coming close to making the Canadian team) showed Stewart-Jones that, while she had the potential to compete with the world's best, she was still a few steps away from being ready. Kennedy learned a similar lesson in PyeongChang, and although he made the Olympics, he saw it would take much more to be competitive on that stage. These lessons have gotten Kennedy and Stewart-Jones to where they are today, competing with skiers from cross-country powerhouses like Norway and Russia, and they hope to be well equipped to deliver some big results in Beijing. While the current generation of Canadian skiers are right in the thick of their careers, members of Canada's next Olympic generation are still finding their way in the sport, and as strange as it may sound, the pandemic could play a big role in their futures. Explosion of interest When COVID-19 hit last March, Canada saw an explosion of interest in outdoor sports. People everywhere started running, bike sales skyrocketed, golf courses were packed from sunrise to sunset. Outdoor sports gave people something to do. The country now is in an almost identical situation to the one we experienced in March with lockdowns and strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, except now it's winter sports that are seeing a boom in interest and some Nordic skiing centres are thriving. Highlands Nordic, a skiing centre in Duntroon, Ont., northwest of Toronto, has seen season pass sales close to double this year compared to last. "Our total season pass sales in 2020 were just shy of 600," said Kelly Sinclair, the facility manager. "This year, we're well over 1,000." As for single-day trail tickets, Sinclair said she and her team sold about 8,000 in 2020, and this year they have sold about 9,300 with two months left in the season. Sinclair said that equipment sales are way up as well. With cross-country skis and other gear in such high demand, it's tough for retailers to keep their stores stocked. When the Highlands Nordic pro shop ran out of skis, Sinclair said they decided to sell their rentals as well, noting that they simply want to get as many people into the sport as possible. "What took people so long to figure out how cool cross-country skiing is?" she said with a laugh. "We always knew it was cool, but it took everyone else so much longer." The leap in ticket and equipment sales is not unique to Highlands Nordic or even just Ontario, and there's a chance that the sudden nationwide interest in cross-country skiing could lead to a bigger pool of elites in the next generation of Canadian skiers. "It is certainly super exciting for skiing to see so many people giving it a go, and many of our clubs across Canada are experiencing growth," says Kate Boyd, high performance director of Nordiq Canada. "With that, you hope that people get the bug and want to continue with it. Our next Olympians could for sure be in that group."
Ahead of his 10th Super Bowl appearance, The Associated Press asked the best of the best — eight current and former champions from seven sports — what impressed them most about Tom Brady. Just what he needed: more testimonials. Any club with the likes of Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Wayne Gretzky in the ranks is bound to be exclusive. Its members talk about Brady much the same way the rest of us do. None spilled trade secrets or praised his foot speed. A few pointed wistfully to his longevity or marveled at how he moved the NFL’s centre of gravity from New England to Tampa Bay in the middle of a pandemic without skipping a beat. Most mentioned the same qualities — intelligence, leadership, competitiveness — that fans and foes alike attached to Brady a long time ago. But there was an interesting sidelight: All of them saw their own strengths reflected in Brady, especially those still playing and close in age to the 43-year-old quarterback. (The full responses, lightly edited and accompanied by career highlights and notes, are below.) So LeBron James, 36, zeroed in on Brady’s mileage-doesn’t-matter mantra, which dovetails nicely with his own. Manny Pacquiao, an unstinting gym rat at 42, expressed awe at Brady’s devotion to staying in shape. Williams, 39, swears she saw Brady’s eye-of-the-tiger gleam while watching his very first Super Bowl 20 years ago, marking him, like her, as a big-game competitor for decades to come. Gretzky, 60, went even further back, convinced that Brady turned his love for the game as a kid into a blueprint that would enable him to play on into his 40s. And even Jordan, who turns 58 next week and scrupulously avoided speaking publicly about rivals for most of that time, sent a response, albeit a brief one. He chose to highlight Brady’s “unrelenting drive,” a subject he knows something about. Not every athlete contacted — looking at you, Tiger Woods — replied. James’ response came via his “Goat talk” Instagram post. Williams’ answer came from a news conference at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she made a point of stopping on her way out to tell AP Asia-Pacific Sports Editor John Pye that she was happy to get the question. On the flip side, baseball great Derek Jeter said through a spokesman, “We have received a few of these requests over the last week. Mr. Jeter has deferred to allow others a chance to speak about Mr. Brady.” OK, then. Without further ado: — MICHAEL JORDAN (Played 15 seasons in NBA … Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, six-time NBA champion, six-time finals MVP, five-time league MVP, two-time Olympic gold medallist , NCAA champion) “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and to me, his intelligence and sheer determination to win are off the charts. That unrelenting drive is what truly sets him apart from anyone else in the game.” — LeBRON JAMES (Currently playing 18th season in NBA … Four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, two-time Olympic gold medallist ) “(Brady’s appearance) lets me know and lets both of us know that we can still play this game at a high level. No matter how many miles, how many games. No matter how many doubters. No matter the statistics in our prospective professions at our age, we can still dominate our sport. “And also, we can bring together groups that we may not have been around for a long period of time. And just our professionalism … We gravitate toward people who gravitate toward us because we have one common goal, and that’s to win and win at the highest level.” — SERENA WILLIAMS (Turned pro in 1995 … 23 Grand Slam singles titles, most by any player in the Open Era … Four-time Olympic gold medallist in singles and doubles … She and older sister Venus purchased a small ownership in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2009) “The guy is a champion, and I’ve said it since he beat Kurt Warner back in, I want to say -- what was that, 2000 (actually 2001)? It was that crazy Super Bowl. He was the underdog and they beat the Rams. Clearly I’m a football fan (laughing) … and I always thought, ‘This guy is impressive.’ … To do what he’s done outside of New England and to come into Tampa, I mean, he just should have came to the Dolphins, really. Seriously, Tom, what were you thinking? … “I was actually talking about (Brady’s leadership) the other day after watching the game. I said, ’It must be so inspiring to be either a wide receiver or a lineman for him … or just on the team in general, because it’s like, ‘This guy has won so many rings, he obviously knows what to do.’ And to have that inspiration, they must be so fired up for every game. Especially the post-season, they must be like, ’Oh, my God, this is our chance, we’re with the greatest. …” — MANNY PACQUIAO (Turned pro in 1995 … only eight-division world champion in boxing history … member of the Senate in the Philippines) “Tom Brady is an inspiration to me. We are both in our forties, competing in sports that are dangerous and physically and mentally demanding. But that may be where the comparison ends. What he has accomplished, and is still accomplishing at his age is beyond anything I can remember. “In 2019, I became the oldest fighter to win a welterweight world title. It was HARD. I was forty and knew … I could not cut one corner in training camp. Run that final mile, crunch that last set of sit-ups, rest even when you do not feel tired — it all has to be done. Tom Brady does that every day. He has no off-season. … That takes superhuman dedication and discipline … Tom Brady is always in the back of my mind during training camp and between fights. Because Tom Brady is the gold standard.” — WAYNE GRETZKY (Played 20 seasons in NHL and in WHA … Hockey Hall of Fame … Four-time Stanley Cup champion … Nine-time league MVP … still NHL’s leading career goal scorer and assist producer) “I don’t think it happens overnight. You start thinking about this at a young age, how much you love the game. So I’m sure that at a young age he loved it so much that he was very mature probably for a 23-, 24-year-old … making sure that his training habits, nutrition and diet were as good or better than anybody’s … Consequently, he’s done all the right things over 20 years to be able to sustain where he’s at both mentally and physically. ... That takes a lot of dedication and hard work, and ultimately we’re seeing the results at his age … “He’ll have a bad game, which we all do as athletes, and when you’re young, people say: ‘Well, he had a bad night, bad game, bad week. He’ll rebound.’ When you’re older, the first thing that people want to point to is, ‘Well, I think he had a bad game because he’s old.’ And for him, that’s not the case. When he has a tough night, which we all do, he bounces back even better the next week and everybody sort of says, ‘Well, OK, I guess he’s not that old.’ … I think the proof was that he won three road games in the playoffs, which in football is very difficult to do.” — JIMMIE JOHNSON (Competed in NASCAR for 18 years … Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion … Will be a 45-year-old rookie in IndyCar this season) “His leadership brought out the talent of others. He plays as a team and not an individual. … Being humble can help a person cut through layers of adversity, ego, and creates this ability to energize those around you with the same goals — it helps people pull in the same direction. What he has accomplished is a lesson for us all.” — LANCE ARMSTRONG (49 … Seven-time Tour de France champion; stripped of all titles in 2012) “He’s doing something we’ve never seen before. He’s playing one of the toughest games around and what is maybe his greatest strength has been his ability to keep a 43-year-old body as healthy as he has. This has nothing to do with genetics or luck. He must spend an incredible amount of time focusing on this: flexibility, mobility, pliability, and simply put, longevity. The world of sports has never seen anything like him and probably won’t for a very long time.” —- AP Sports Writers John Pye, Stephen Whyno, Jenna Fryer and Steven Wine contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night. Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL's virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice. Hague opened the scoring 50 seconds in with the game's first shot. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault followed with goals 62 seconds apart later in the period. Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 4-0-0 after making 27 saves. Fleury has allowed just five goals in his first four starts of the season. Austin Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, while Dustin Brown scored his fourth, all on the power play. Goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Calvin Peterson combined to make 32 saves. Quick allowed Vegas’ first four goals. Vegas’ efficiency was off the charts in the first 20 minutes, as it scored three goals on four high-danger chances, nine shots on goal, and 11 scoring chances. The Golden Knights waited a little longer to attack in the second period, this time striking 95 seconds in. Karlsson took a two-line pass from Marchessault, waltzed into the zone, and beat Quick with a wrist shot that ended the night for Los Angeles’ starter on the first shot of the period. Later in the second, Glass welcomed Peterson to the game when he punched home a rebound during Vegas’ first power-play opportunity of the contest. Wagner and Brown scored their goals in the third period, ruining Fleury’s bid for back-to-back shutouts. WHAT’S NEXT? Vegas and Los Angeles close their two-game series at T-Mobile Arena in a matinee clash on Super Bowl Sunday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W,G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
NFL players guess items from Tom Brady's childhood vs Patrick Mahomes' childhood.