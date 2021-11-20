New York protesters march after Rittenhouse acquitted

The divisive trial and in a decision re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self defense in the United States. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun rights supporters.

Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The thorny issue of race also hung over the case, although Rittenhouse and the men he shot were all white. Some Black activists said on Friday the U.S. police and courts would have treated the teenager more harshly if he had been Black. But conservatives saw the verdict as a validation of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which grants Americans the right to bear arms.