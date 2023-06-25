New York Pride marchers hit the streets

STORY: The ACLU has tracked 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the 2023 state legislatures, a record high for the last century. And there has been a Republican-led effort to limit drag performances in at least 15 states in recent months.

Outside of New York’s historic Stonewall Inn, parade spectator Max Kasler called the wave of anti-LGBT bills in Republican-led states "gross" and "disgusting."

"Human rights are human rights," Kasler said.

Pride began as a yearly commemoration of the Stonewall uprising on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn, when the Greenwich Village gay bar’s patrons fought back during a police raid, sparking days of sometimes-violent demonstrations to protest harassment.