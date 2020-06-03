New York Police Brawl With People Outside Looted Broadway Zara Store

New York police clashed with individuals who had gathered outside a Zara store on the corner of Fulton Street and Broadway on June 2.

There were “scattered reports” of looting in the city, according to CBS, on a night when an 8 pm curfew had been imposed in the wake of George Floyd-related protests.

This video, shot by Itzik Roytman, shows the clash that followed a number of people entering the Zara outlet. With a crowd gathered outside the store, a voice yells “cops,” at which point a number of people move away.

When police appear on the scene, an altercation between the officers and a number of people on the street follows.

Footage of the store posted to Twitter by Spectrum News NY1’s Shannan Ferry on June 2 shows broken glass, and “clothing ripped off racks.” Credit: Itzik Roytman via Storyful