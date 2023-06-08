New York Mayor Hands Out Face Masks as Smoke Causes Hazardous Air Quality

New York City Mayor Eric Adams distributed face masks to residents in a public housing apartment building amidst “hazardous” air quality conditions on June 7.

Video shared by the New York City Mayor’s Office shows Adams knocking on doors and handing out face masks to residents.

An air quality health advisory was issued to all five boroughs in New York City on Wednesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires moved across the northeast. Adams said the advisory would be extended late into Thursday, June 8, and advised residents to wear masks. Credit: @NYCMayorsOffice via Storyful