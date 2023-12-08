New York lights world's largest menorah for Hanukkah

STORY: Tourists and New Yorkers gathered to see the 36 foot (10.9 meters) tall menorah which was designed by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam and certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest.

Tourists Jonas and Patty Nun from Nebraska told Reuters they came to New York to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, adding it was a "privilege" to see the world's largest Menorah.

Jews around the world traditionally celebrate Hanukkah with eight nights of merriment. The holiday commemorates the victory of the Jewish rebel army of the Maccabees over the Syrians which happened in 165 B.C. Hanukkah is also the subsequent rededication of the holy Temple in Jerusalem.