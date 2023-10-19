New York Governor Meets With Families of Kidnapping Victims in Israel
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met with Israel’s ambassador and families of Israelis being held hostage by Hamas, after landing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, October 18.
Footage posted to X shows Hochul meeting volunteers at a food pantry, where she helped pack and drop off boxes of supplies for people who had been displaced because of the conflict.
“I saw pain, hurt and mourning – but I also saw the incredible strength of the Jewish people,” she wrote on X.
Hochul described her trip as a “gesture of solidarity with the Israeli people.” Credit: New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Storyful