New York Governor Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul gave a speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting that killed 10 people on May 14, 2022.

An 18-year-old white supremacist killed 10 Black people when he opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14. Police say he used a Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle, which he was able to purchase legally prior to the massacre. The man plead guilty to 15 counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, in November of 2022, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in February, 2023.

After the shooting, Hochul signed a total of 10 gun control bills, including measures that raise the minimum age for the purchase of semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, and expand licensing requirements for the weapons.

Sunday’s event was held at the Tops Friendly Market location where the shooting took place. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also spoke, and Senator Chuck Schumer was in attendance. Credit: Governor Kathy Hochul via Storyful