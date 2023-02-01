New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers FY24 budget address
Daniels mocks one-time president for using wrong grammar in Truth Social post
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com
"The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.
Rob Bauer replied 'we are ready' when asked if the US-led organisation was prepared for a confrontation with Russia.
Trump famously took Putin’s word on 2016 election interference during joint presser with Russian leader
The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.
"Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.
When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the
"I can't believe we're having this debate," one Republican said. The spat signals likely showdowns to come in the GOP-led Judiciary Committee.
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesAfter exhausting a New York judge with incessant lying and legal delay games, the Trump family will get a second chance to answer a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General that threatens to bankrupt the real estate empire that bears the ex-president’s name.“Whatever we do today, I am determined to start the trial on October 2, 2023, come hell or high water. And pardon my French,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron said in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.After filing rea
Member of Parliament and former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has resigned her seat in the House of Commons. Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding of Portage—Lisgar since 2008. She served as interim leader of the Conservatives and leader of the Opposition from February to September 2022. Prior to that, she served as deputy leader of the Conservatives. In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Bergen said she has submitted a letter of resignation, "ending an incredible and ve
Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately
MSNBCMSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up.“We’ve got multiple people — the director of White House presidential personnel, a Trump loyalist, lawyer Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson — they all testified under oath that you specifically requested a pardon,” Melb
A pro-Kremlin party told members to compare the conflict in Ukraine to the Battle of Stalingrad, which cost the lives of 2 million in World War II.
Ukraine's defense minister said Wednesday that Ukrainian lives will be saved by a sophisticated air-defense radar that France is supplying and which is powerful enough to spot incoming missiles and exploding drones in the skies over all of Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region. The minister, Oleksii Reznikov, was so enthusiastic about what he called Ukraine's new “electronic eyes” that he quickly coined a nickname for the Ground Master 200 radar — the “Grand Master."
In the years ahead, US Marine Corps units designed for fighting around islands will spend more time training with Japanese and Philippine forces.
Rishi Sunak aware of ‘urgent need’ to hike spending on army, says Tory defence minister
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.