New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took part in the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 26, walking with a banner that read: “New York Loves LGBTQIA+ Pride.”

It was the first fully in-person march in the city since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic led to cancellations in 2020 and 2021. The march has been a staple of Pride in the city since 1970. Credit: Governor Kathy Hochul via Storyful