York Fire: Officials work to protect residents near the California, Nevada state line
Officials from Nevada and California are collaborating to combat and protect residents as the York Fire continues to burn near the state line.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
If there’s one thing every agent and PR tells their famous clients, it’s never to read the comments “below the line” in any online article. Generally, this is sound advice, but in rare cases – such as Meghan and Harry’s, where good advice has repeatedly been ignored and delusion reigns – I wonder whether it may actually be helpful. A reality check. The therapeutic equivalent of an ice bath.
Kaitlyn Bristowe is showing off her tan lines in style.
The UK claims Moscow's frontline forces are dealing with "attrition" and ammunition shortages.
De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, was charged in special counsel Jack Smith's superseding indictment in the classified documents investigation.
There's a "very real possibility" that Donald Trump will win back the White House in 2024, Harry Enten explained.
Donald Trump urged House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden or else they will "be immediately primaried."
Vladimir Putin’s psychological grip on Russia has lasted a generation. His image as an all-powerful strongman has survived repeated economic crises, mass protests, sanctions, military defeats and, most recently, a major army mutiny. But can his popularity survive increasingly frequent Ukrainian drone strikes on the heart of Moscow?
Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSAfter hours of harrowing statements detailing how Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her two children and conspired to kill her husband's first wife, the Idaho “doomsday mom” on Monday indicated she wanted to speak. Dressed in an orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit, Vallow immediately teared up as she began to speak in her own defense at a sentencing trial in Fremont County Court Monday. Still seated and flanked by her two defense attorneys, Vall
Lindsay DeDario/ReutersEarly news reports of former President Donald Trump’s astronomical $40.2 million in legal expenses now appear to have been off by about $20.1 million, or exactly half, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing. Perhaps more notable, however, is the financial state of his former flagship leadership PAC, “Save America,” which covered those fees. Once a fundraising juggernaut, Save America ended June with just $3.7 million in the bank—a $100 million drop from its
Only 4% of Georgians who responded to a public-opinion survey said Russians were welcome in their country after the invasion of Ukraine.
The 'Modern Family' actress requested their prenup be upheld and that she maintain the assets she made before, during and after their marriage in new documents obtained by PEOPLE
The pro tennis player is currently expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
Jennifer Lopez gave her 54th birthday party e-blast treatment, sending out a special edition of her On the JLo newsletter to her followers to detail her festivities.
Ma disappeared after he gave a critical speech in October 2020 that angered Chinese authorities and triggered intense scrutiny of his tech empire.
The "Only Murders in the Building" star basked in the sun while enjoying the summer weather
Lindsay Shiver, 26, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband
James Gilbert/GettyWildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan once again pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was a false flag orchestrated by the federal government, adding that pro-Trump rioter Ray Epps “clearly instigated” the attack.Earlier this month, Epps sued Fox News for defaming him with the “fantastical story” that he was an undercover federal agent who incited the violence at the Capitol in an effort to take down former President Donald Trump and his supp
“It is no wonder he is behind by 30 points,” Mehdi Hasan told Ayman Mohyeldin.
Ukrainian troops have completed their training to use the highly-advanced AS90 howitzers, the British Ministry of Defense said Sunday.