New York City Coated After Snow Falls Overnight

New Yorkers woke to the city’s first significant snow of the season on Friday, January 7, as a winter storm brought severe weather to the northeastern United States.

More than 8 inches fell at La Guardia Airport in north Queens by 7 am, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, while 5.5 inches fell at both John F Kennedy International Airport in south Queens and in Manhattan’s Central Park.

This footage was captured in the Greenpoint neighborhood of north Brooklyn just after 8.30 am.

City and weather officials warned of hazardous travel conditions across the New York region.

The snow was expected to taper off through the morning, with “conditions improving everywhere by lunchtime,” the NWS said.

New York City public schools remained open on Friday, though “weather-related lateness” would be excused, authorities said. Credit: Rob McDonagh via Storyful