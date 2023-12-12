A New York City building partially collapses

STORY: Video showed firefighters sifting through debris from the six-story building which was used for business and residential purposes.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed a building in Morris Heights section of the Bronx partially collapsed on Monday. He said preliminary information suggested that there was no one inside the first floor of the building at the time of the collapse.

Fire Department chief John Hodgens said the "main objective" of his team was to ensure that no victim was left in the pile of debris.