York Catholic volleyball advances to state title game
CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans
PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T
John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t
With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report
MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa
CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber
After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third. “I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went to the bench,” Garland said. “No one told me and I wasn’t
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav
DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada and in the summer league, and I did a lot of training with our development team,” said Banton, whose previous career high was 14 points, on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. “The coaches trusted me enough to put me in
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high
OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,
Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso