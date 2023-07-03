The New York baker already preparing for Christmas

STORY: What's it like to be a full-time gingerbread house maker?

“Middle of June and we're baking gingerbread. We're decorating gingerbread houses."

Jon Lovitch, a former executive chef, founded GingerBread Lane, making the beloved Christmas staple

almost all year round

“I’ve got about a thousand of these houses standing, and we need to stand about a thousand more. And the 2000 of them combined, we'll get completely decorated, assembled, ready and then ready to ship out by Veterans Day to four locations around the country: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Houston, and then, of course, here in New York City.”

“I roll out 2000 plus gingerbread houses every year using this as a rolling pin.”

Lovitch uses more than 6,000 pounds of icing every year

“So powdered sugar, egg whites, cream of tartar, a little water beaten until it's really fluffy, and it gets really, really hard. Icing, royal icing is what this stuff's called. I mean, it gets, it gets pretty hard.”

Lovitch also gets a little help from his four-year-old sous-chef

Hundreds of gingerbread houses sit in his basement and the summer heat is a challenge

"I run four dehumidifiers around the clock down here and take anywhere from 10 to 30 gallons of water every day out of the air, because when it gets humid, the gingerbread falls apart.”

It's a laborious job but Lovitch enjoys spreading joy

“You know, during the season when our exhibits are open around the country, I get the unique nature of knowing I do something that makes people happy, and they enjoy it.”