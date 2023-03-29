New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Buffalo landlord for violations of lead safety laws
New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Buffalo landlord for violations of lead safety laws
New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Buffalo landlord for violations of lead safety laws
A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.
The Fox News producer who sued the network last week alleging she was "conditioned and coerced" to give false testimony in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems has now been fired, according to amended complaints filed on Monday morning. In amended complaints filed in Delaware and New York Monday morning, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg expanded on her earlier complaints, alleging that Fox News attorneys directed her to testify during her deposition in a way that would "inculpate" her and host Maria Bartiromo while "exculpating ... certain blame worthy male colleagues." "Ms. Grossberg's deposition testimony, as manufactured by Fox News, put Ms. Grossberg and Ms. Bartiromo squarely on the frontline of the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit so they could be scapegoated as sacrificial female lambs," the complaint alleges.
VANCOUVER — The Archdiocese of Vancouver and a private Catholic school have denied wrongdoing over claims of sexual abuse from former students and have filed their own lawsuits against the alleged abusers. The archdiocese and St. Thomas More Collegiate in Burnaby filed separate lawsuits last week against the men who belonged to a Catholic order and transferred to B.C. from Mount Cashel, the Newfoundland orphanage notorious for the sexual abuse that took place there. The claims come soon after a
A petition circulating in Pincher Creek could upset council’s plan to build a new curling rink, according to an administration report in council’s March 27 agenda. The petition, launched by town resident Elizabeth Dolman on March 17, aims to block the passage of a borrowing bylaw for a multimillion-dollar construction loan, pending a referendum on the loan, Dolman told Shootin’ the Breeze. “We don’t have enough information” about the curling rink project, Dolman said, questioning the potential t
The dogs, which were living at a nuisance property, dragged the jogger through the streets and bit her legs, torso, arms, head and face.
Steven Cozzi worked for a law firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by Tomasz Kosowski, who was charged in Cozzi's murder Saturday.
An ambulance service that had its contract for services in the Whitbourne area terminated abruptly earlier this month has filed a lawsuit against the provincial Department of Health and the area's regional health authority. In a statement of claim filed last week in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Smith's Ambulance Service says it was terminated without notice on March 2 and dispute resolution procedures outlined in the ambulance service agreement were not followed. The company h
OTTAWA — Han Dong is threatening legal action against Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians. The Liberal-turned-Independent MP says in a statement released today that he has retained a lawyer "to begin legal action to its fullest extent." Global News published a report last week, citing anonymous security sources, that alleged Dong spoke about Mic
A group of companies operating prominent hotels on the Las Vegas strip on Monday asked a U.S. court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by tourists accusing them of conspiring to keep room rental rates artificially high through a revenue management platform. Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Inc, Treasure Island LLC, Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC, MGM Resorts International and other defendants said in a court filing that two tourists who filed the case in January did not show any direct or circumstantial evidence backing their allegation of a conspiracy. "The complaint fails at the outset because it is missing every essential ingredient necessary to plead an antitrust conspiracy" under legal precedent, the attorneys said in a jointly submitted filing in Nevada federal court.
Sportwear retailer Adidas has asked US authorities to block an application for a Black Lives Matter trademark featuring three parallel stripes, arguing the design could be misleading.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan for the Boy Scouts of America has been upheld by a federal judge, clearing an important hurdle in the legal challenge by certain insurance companies and dissenting sex abuse survivors. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling released Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware rejected arguments
STORY: Britain's Prince Harry and singer Elton John made a surprise appearance at London's High Court on Monday as they and several others began a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over years of alleged phone-tapping and privacy breaches. The high-profile celebrities as well as actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost brought a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers or ANL, alleging they were victims of "numerous unlawful acts," including hacking mobile phone messages, bugging calls and even breaking into private property. ANL, which is seeking to have the case thrown out, said in a statement it categorically denied the allegations and would vigorously defend them if necessary. A spokesperson for Prince Harry, who flew in from California, said he wanted to be there to show his support. In his claim, Harry accuses ANL of seeking information about private flight details of his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and hacked mobile phone voicemail messages and bugged the landlines of his friends. The claim said the unlawful attempts to find out details of the royal's private travel plans were a significant security risk and "dangerous." In court submissions, ANL said the claims were based on inference rather than evidence, and that there was little or no evidence of unlawful information gathering by its journalists – which it strongly denies.Media intrusion was one of the reasons Harry and Meghan cited for stepping back from royal duties and moving to California to start new lives.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state's lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. Minnesota sued Juul in 2019, accusing the San Francisco-based company of unlawfully targeting young people with its products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. E
A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.
Activity at Binance was a pretty clear case of evasion and U.S. authorities needed to step in aggressively and as quickly as possible, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday. The U.S. agency sued Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, on Monday. "This seemed to be a pretty clear case of evasion and something that we needed to step in aggressively with and do it as quickly as possible because this was an ongoing fraud - going back to 2019 - and ongoing violation of the Commodity Exchange Act," CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in an interview with CNBC.
More than 2,000 drivers for the retail tech giant have joined legal action which could lead to it having to pay out hefty compensation.
Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.
A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a disbarred environmental lawyer's challenge to his criminal contempt conviction after he earlier won but was unable to collect a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp over oil pollution in Ecuadorian rainforests. The court turned away an appeal by Steven Donziger, who has argued that his prosecution violated his rights under the U.S. Constitution because private lawyers appointed by a federal judge handled the case against him after the U.S. Justice Department declined to do so. Donziger's lawyers argued that this appointment violated separation-of-powers principles set out in the Constitution delineating the authority of the three branches of the U.S. government.