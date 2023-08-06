Yordan Alvarez's two-run HR (21)

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson is not in Chicago's starting lineup Sunday and Cleveland's José Ramírez is playing as Major League Baseball weighs likely discipline following a fight and wild brawl in Saturday night's game. Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians' All-Star third baseman knocked down the White Sox shortstop with an overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third ba