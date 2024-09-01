Yordan Alvarez's solo homer (29)
Yordan Alvarez hits a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 4th inning to make it 1-0 Astros
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Ricky Pearsall was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.
The seven-time champion is heading to Ferrari in 2025.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview week 1 of the 2024 college football season. They dive deep into the top matchups of Georgia vs Clemson and Miami vs Florida, while also touching on West Virginia vs Penn State.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus wraps up his series examining the first 10 rounds of drafts with his most underrated picks.