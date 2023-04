A two-year, $2 million Department of Housing grant has enabled Valley of the Sun YMCA to kick off a housing program called PHX350. Joshua Alaniz was a sophomore when he found out what it was like to experience homelessness last year. “I was going to ASU during the springtime, and I had nowhere to go for the summer,” Alaniz says luckily the YMCA was right down the street. He needed a job and a place to sleep.