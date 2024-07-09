Yilber Diaz escapes trouble in 3rd inning
Yilber Diaz induces a soft ground ball to catcher Gabriel Moreno, escaping a two-on, no-out jam in the 3rd inning
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
The Kings are making a big move.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Coco Gauff failed to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinal sfor the first time, falling in straight sets to Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
It was a chaotic card with an emphatic ending, courtesy of Alex Pereira.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.