Yermín Mercedes' RBI triple
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.
Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.
Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Tortorella is out as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after six seasons. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement Sunday that parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history was a mutual decision. The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the last year of his contract, and the separation wasn't a surprise after a tumultuous season that saw the Blue Jackets plunge to last place in their division amid the coach's admitted failure to influence the team culture. “Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways,” Kekalainen said a day after the Blue Jackets concluded the season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit. “He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves.” The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17. But the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-21 season (18-26-12). The late-starting 56-game season began with the refusal of Pierre-Luc Dubois, one of the team’s brightest stars who often clashed with Tortorella, to sign a long-term contract. He was promptly traded to Winnipeg for forward Patrik Laine, who didn’t perform to expectations. The Blue Jackets were unable to win consistently but managed to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot in the Central Division until late March when the losses began piling up. Stars Zach Werenski and Boone Jenner were lost to season-ending injuries. The trade deadline brought the sell-off of beloved captain Nick Foligno and defenceman David Savard, two of the foundations of the team during Tortorella’s tenure, as well as stalwart centre Riley Nash. There was a nine-game winless streak. Tortorella, known for his fiery temper and demanding, no-nonsense coaching style, acknowledged at times that he didn't like the effort and culture of the team and was trying to reshape it during the season. “We’ve gone through this a lot in the past few years and we were able to get the room straightened out,” Tortorella said after Saturday night's game. “I did not do a good enough job in getting that to happen with the new personnel coming in, some distractions early on. We just never felt comfortable with the room as far as being cohesive. That’s my responsibility. Great learning experience.” Tortorella clashed with his share of players. He says he treated all of them the same and wasn't afraid to bench his stars if they deserved it. But players by and large respect him, especially the ones who gave the maximum effort and work ethic he demanded. “He holds everybody accountable,” said forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who developed into the team's top scorer during Tortorella's tenure. “It’s a process for a lot of guys, and it takes some time to learn. There’s times when he yells at you and puts pressure on you to play better and so on, but when you look back on it, it definitely helps you.” “He’s definitely been one of the most — if not the most — important person in this organization," forward Cam Atkinson said. Kekalainen brought Tortorella aboard seven games into the 2015-16 season after Todd Richards was fired. Tortorella, known for his difficult training camps, made the most of the rosters he was given in Columbus, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach in 2016-17 and finishing as a finalist after the 2019-20 season. After reaching the post-season just twice in the first 15 years of the franchise, the Blue Jackets under Tortorella strung together four consecutive playoff appearances. In 2019, they stunned the NHL's best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in a first-round playoff sweep. Tortorella is from Boston and ranks first among U.S.-born coaches in career wins with a 673-541-169 record. He coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
ROME — Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the second round of the Italian Open, while fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn.Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, exacted some revenge on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win Sunday.Krajinovic defeated Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 clay-court event last year.Andreescu, the sixth seed on the women's side, was scheduled to return after retiring from the final of Miami Open with a foot injury last month, then testing positive for COVID-19.However, she said in a post on Instagram that she may have to isolate again if she travels to Italy."Although I have tested negative following my isolation period in Madrid and having been back in full training the last few days, the Italian government rules put me at risk of being isolated again if I travel to Italy," Andreescu wrote. "So unfortunately I have to withdraw from the Italian Open this year."Sunday marked Auger-Aliassime's first win in three attempts against Krajinovic.Auger-Aliassime, ranked 20th in the world, broke the 36th-ranked Krajinovic in the final game to finish off a match that lasted just over two hours 45 minutes.The Canadian was better on first serve, earning 71 per cent of points when he got it in as compared to 60 per cent for Krajinovic.Auger-Aliassime was coming off a straight-sets loss to Norway's Casper Ruud in last week's ATP Tour Masters 1000 stop in Madrid.Auger-Aliassime will face No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the second round. Schwartzman won their only previous meeting in three sets last year on an indoor hard-court in Cologne, Germany.No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the only other Canadian in the men's singles draw. He will face a qualifier in the first round.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. The Canadian Press
KIGALI, Rwanda — Canadian rider James Piccoli finished runner-up Sunday in the Tour of Rwanda The 29-year-old from Montreal was third in the general classification going into the eighth and final stage of the race. He moved into second place overall after finishing second to race winner Cristian Martin Rodriguez in Sunday's 75.3-kilometre finale — a demanding stage filled with ascents. The Spaniard finished the race in 22 hours 49 minutes 51 seconds. Piccoli's time was 22:50:08 with American Alex Hoehn third at 22:50:41. “What a week,” Piccoli said. “The guys worked so hard this week, and we worked so well together. I once more gave it my all, but there was simply one guy stronger this week.” “I am happy with silver. We will now have some nice time off together and enjoy our performances." The Tour of Rwanda, in its 13th year, is Africa's biggest UCI stage race. Originally scheduled for February, it was pushed back to May due to the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021 The Canadian Press
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert immediately on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands — for now. “To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner,” Churchill Downs officials said in a statement shortly after Baffert held a hastily planned morning news conference outside his barn to announce and respond to the allegations. The track said failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of horses and jockeys, the sport’s integrity and the Derby’s reputation. “Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” the statement read. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offence, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.” Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness on Saturday, barring some abrupt change in plans or a decision from officials at Pimlico or Maryland’s racing commission that would prevent him from entering the second jewel of the Triple Crown. “I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said of the failed test. “And it’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse. ... I don’t know what’s going on in racing right now, but there’s something not right. I don’t feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation. We’re going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we’ve always been. “He’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this. He ran a gallant race,” Baffert added. The only horse to be disqualified for medication after winning the Derby is Dancer’s Image in 1968. Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year. Flanked by his attorney Craig Robertson, Baffert said his barn was told that Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of betamethasone — slightly more than double what the trainer said was the allowable amount — in a postrace sample. Betamethasone is the same drug that was found in the system of Gamine, another Baffert-trained horse who finished third in the Kentucky Oaks last September. Gamine was eventually disqualified from that finish because of that test and Baffert was fined $1,500. Betamethasone is legal under Kentucky racing rules, though it must be cleared 14 days before a horse races. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Baffert said. “I know everybody is not out to get me, but there’s definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me? You know, there’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.” Mandaloun, which lost the Derby by a half-length, is not going to the Preakness. If Mandaloun is declared the Kentucky Derby winner, that would mean the Triple Crown pursuit for 2021 would end right there. It is unknown how long Kentucky officials will take to determine whether the results of the Derby should stand or will change. Baffert was planning to saddle Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness, going for a record eighth victory in that race. Except for 2020 when the races were run out of order due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baffert is undefeated with a Derby winner in the Preakness, which holds its post position draw Monday. Last month, Baffert won an appeals case before the Arkansas Racing Commission after he had been suspended by Oaklawn Park stewards for 15 days for a pair of positive drug tests involving two of his horses that won at the track on May 2, 2020. The horses tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine, which Baffert said they were exposed to inadvertently. But as Baffert insisted that horse racing can do better preventing doping, he also acknowledged the spotlight. “I know I’m the most scrutinized trainer and have millions of eyes on me. But you know what? I don’t have a problem with that,” Baffert said. “The last thing I want to do is do something that would jeopardize the greatest 2 minutes in sports.” The failed drug test is just another in a long series of events shadowing the sport — and the Derby, its best known and most prestigious race — in recent years. Maximum Security crossed the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified by Churchill Downs stewards for interference in what was an unprecedented move. Country House, which crossed the line second in that race, is now considered the winner. In March 2020, Jason Servis — who was Maximum Security’s trainer — was part of a sweeping indictment that involved trainers, veterinarians and pharmacists in a horse doping ring. Baffert faced the doping allegations in Arkansas and Kentucky last year, and now, this. “I’m worried about our sport,” Baffert said. “Our sport, we’ve taken a lot of hits as a sport. These are pretty serious accusations here, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it and find out. We know we didn’t do it.” ___ AP Sports Writers Tim Reynolds and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press